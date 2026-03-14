State and politics: A ‘BNP narrative’ from an Awami president in parliament

Under Article 73(2) of the Constitution of Bangladesh, it is customary for the President to deliver an address at the first sitting of Parliament each year and at the first session following a general election. However, the President does not deliver this speech according to his own judgement or discretion. Instead, he is required to read a text prepared by the ruling party. This practice has long been followed, and no serious effort has been made to change it. That is why, in the past, we have heard Awami League’s rhetoric from the mouth of a president nominated by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). This time, we have heard a BNP narrative from the mouth of a president appointed by the government of the Bangladesh Awami League.

The customary formalities that mark the opening day of Parliament were also observed this time. A new Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected. Subsequently, on the basis of discussions and consensus between the two sides, seven committees, including the Business Advisory Committee and a special committee, were formed. Until ministry-based standing committees are constituted, these bodies will play a key role in guiding parliamentary proceedings.