‘Absent Government syndrome’ is deepening uncertainty

The interim government has announced a roadmap for a democratic transition through elections, scheduled for next February. This goal is of immense importance, as it provides a sense of direction to national forces. That is one dimension.

The second issue, which I consider equally significant, arises from a recent survey conducted by our organisation, the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC). The findings reveal that the poverty rate in Bangladesh has risen to 28 per cent, up from the government’s official figure of 18.7 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, we saw for the past year, both the government and much of civil society have devoted their energies almost exclusively to debates over constitutional reform.