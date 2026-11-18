Opinion
Enforced disappearance in Argentina and Bangladesh
Enforced disappearance is perpetrated by state agents with the tacit or explicit approval of their bosses. Repressive governments resort to it to silence political dissent, conceal evidence of state atrocities, and instill widespread fear among the people. After forcibly disappearing victims, state authorities deny holding them or knowing their whereabouts.
Torturers use electric shocks, beatings, and mental abuse to cause terror and/or forcibly extract information from the disappeared. Moreover, requests for habeas corpus from victims’ families are systematically overlooked.
According to Amnesty International, enforced disappearance has taken place “in many countries, in all regions of the world; from Mexico to Syria, from Bangladesh to Laos and from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Spain.” In this essay, I shall compare the practices of enforced disappearance in Argentina and Bangladesh.
What is commonly known as the Dirty War was a military campaign in Argentina that lasted from 1976 to 1983. It was launched to contain political movements that had started in the late 1960s and threatened the perpetuation of the country’s exploitative capitalist system. The military government responded by launching an operation of kidnapping, torturing, and murdering people.
Up to 30,000 men, women, and children are believed to have fallen victim to Argentina’s Dirty War. The government targeted anyone who it considered “subversive” or suspected of anti-government views or activities. The victims were deemed by the regime to be its enemies or sympathetic to the insurgency. They included “innocent bystanders whose names appeared in an address book, or who saw something they were not supposed to see, or whose books from college included volumes regarded as suspicious by people who never attended university” (Martin Andersen, “Argentine police and the ‘Dirty War’,” 2009:265).
Even though various government forces were involved in kidnapping and killing the Argentine people during those years, the main perpetrators were members of Argentina’s military. Conversely, the victims of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh have been both civilians and military personnel, to which I shall return later in this essay.
The Argentine military regime used to kill detainees through a programme later named “death flights”. The military used to drug prisoners and drop them—dead or alive—from helicopters or aircrafts into the Atlantic Ocean, the Río de la Plata (River Plate), or other large water bodies. Death flights enabled the military to execute large-scale clandestine murders, destroy traces of the victims, and simultaneously dispose of evidence relating to crimes.
Many atrocities committed during the Dirty War were finally revealed in 1995 when investigative journalist Horacio Verbitsky’s book El vuelo written in Spanish was first published. Its English version came out the next year (in 1996) under the title of The Flight: Confessions of an Argentine Dirty Warrior. The book is based on Verbitsky’s series of explosive interviews that he conducted with Adolfo Scilingo, a perpetrator of enforced disappearance. A former Argentinian naval officer, Scilingo confessed to committing enforced disappearance and associated offences. He also didn’t deny his involvement in pushing detainees from aircraft into the Atlantic waters and regarded it as “a distasteful but necessary job.” He said to Verbitsky:
“[It] was something that you had to do. I don't know what executioners go through when they have to kill, to drop the blade or pull the switch on the electric chair. No one liked to do it, it wasn’t a pleasant thing. But it was done.”
In 1997, Scilingo was arrested in Spain but was not extradited to Argentina to face trial. In 2005, a Spanish court sentenced him to 640 years in prison on charges of 30 deaths and crimes against humanity. Two years later, based on evidence of him committing more crimes, his prison sentence was increased to 1,084 years. However, Spain’s Supreme Court finally capped his total prison time at 25 years which he is now serving.
Remarkably, in both Argentina and Bangladesh, the remains of enforced disappearance victims were disposed of in water bodies. In Argentina, the Atlantic Ocean and the River Plate were mainly used. In Bangladesh during the Hasina regime, RAB personnel reportedly transported blindfolded captives to the Baleshwar River in Barguna, shot them point blank, tied their bodies to cement sacks, and threw them into the water. In cases, victims’ bellies were cut open before they were weighted down and submerged in waterways. As trials of the perpetrators of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh are ongoing, more details of victim dumping practices are emerging.
State agents took victims to various secret detention centres. Such clandestine detention facilities in Argentina included different branches of Escuela Superior de Mecânica de la Armada (ESMA)—the Navy Mechanics School in Buenos Aires. The ESMA now houses a memorial museum and offices of several human rights and cultural organisations. It can be compared to Bangladesh’s notorious torture chambers known as Aynaghar (House of Mirrors) whose existence came to public knowledge after Hasina fell and fled to India on 5 August 2024.
In a journal article titled "Argentina’s trials: New ways of writing memory" (2015), Susana Kaiser of the University of San Francisco provides a partial picture of how victims were treated in Argentina’s ESMA compound during those dark days. She mentions that “torture centres were located in highly populated areas in the midst of the urban landscape.”
Similarly, various cells of Aynaghar in Bangladesh were also situated in densely populated zones and operated in the middle of everyday life. In his autobiographical account titled Bibhisikamoi Aynaghar: Fascibader Gopan Karagarey 2908 Din (Nightmarish House of Mirrors: 2908 Days in the Secret Prison of Fascism) published in August 2025, enforced disappearance victim Lieutenant General (retd) Abdullahil Amaan Azmi describes the location of the Aynaghar where he was detained. On page 109, he states:
“The flight paths of planes taking off from Dhaka Airport passed over Kachukhet and Kafrul, located just a few hundred yards west of the Joint Intelligence Centre (JIC). Every day [during my life in Aynaghar], I could hear the sound of planes flying past, just a few hundred yards to the west of the cell.”
He adds: “Five of the individuals who were on duty at my Aynaghar cell told me directly that the detention centre was located inside the DGFI complex at Kachukhet [in Dhaka].”
General Amaan Azmi is one of those military officers who fell victim to Hasina’s enforced disappearance program. On 22 August 2016, government forces had abducted him from the dinner table at his residence in Dhaka, leaving his wife, children, and old mother traumatised. His fate remained unknown from that evening until he was reunited with his family on the morning of 7 August 2024. During those eight years, he lost his mother while his wife exhausted her patience and gave up hope for his return.
In many countries including Argentina, military personnel have been perpetrators of enforced disappearance but not victims of the crime. Conversely, even though members of the defence forces in Bangladesh were involved in disappearing people albeit in the guise and uniform of RAB, the victims included military officers too. This is a great irony in the enforced disappearance practice in Bangladesh, which calls for further investigation and research attention.
#Dr Md Mahmudul Hasan is a Professor in the Department of English Language and Literature at International Islamic University Malaysia. Email: [email protected]
#The opinions expressed here are the author's own.