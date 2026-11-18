Enforced disappearance is perpetrated by state agents with the tacit or explicit approval of their bosses. Repressive governments resort to it to silence political dissent, conceal evidence of state atrocities, and instill widespread fear among the people. After forcibly disappearing victims, state authorities deny holding them or knowing their whereabouts.

Torturers use electric shocks, beatings, and mental abuse to cause terror and/or forcibly extract information from the disappeared. Moreover, requests for habeas corpus from victims’ families are systematically overlooked.

According to Amnesty International, enforced disappearance has taken place “in many countries, in all regions of the world; from Mexico to Syria, from Bangladesh to Laos and from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Spain.” In this essay, I shall compare the practices of enforced disappearance in Argentina and Bangladesh.

What is commonly known as the Dirty War was a military campaign in Argentina that lasted from 1976 to 1983. It was launched to contain political movements that had started in the late 1960s and threatened the perpetuation of the country’s exploitative capitalist system. The military government responded by launching an operation of kidnapping, torturing, and murdering people.