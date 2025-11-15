No more arguments—focus on the elections

Political analysts believe that in his address to the nation on Thursday, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus offered a balanced solution regarding the legal basis of the July Charter, representation in the upper house, the referendum, and the national parliamentary election. Some may question this. But it seems they have not offered any better proposal than this.

The problem is that our political parties are so distrustful of each other that they prioritise their own interests and are unwilling to consider others’ views or demands. Several parties have already accused the interim government of bias. Before discussing this in detail, it is useful to note each party’s position on the July Charter.

The main demand of Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies was that the upper house elections be held on a proportional basis. Even those strongly opposed to Jamaat’s politics supported proportional representation. However, Jamaat wanted it based on votes received, while BNP preferred it based on seats won.

BNP, on the other hand, initially opposed the referendum but later accepted it on the condition that the referendum and parliamentary election be held on the same day. The National Citizen Party (NCP) demanded that a constitutional order be issued by the government to provide the legal basis for the July Charter, and that the National Parliament act as a constitutional reform council for a specific period to pass the reforms.