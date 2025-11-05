Opinion
Cancelling music, PE teachers recruitment: This is a wrong decision
Participation in sports and cultural activities is essential for the physical and mental development of primary school children. Those who understand psychology will acknowledge this. Primary education places significant emphasis on this across the globe.
Neither separate teachers for music and physical education have been appointed in our country, nor has sufficient investment been made. In 2020, a policy decision was taken that teachers for music and physical education would be recruited in government primary schools.
It might not have been possible to appoint such a teacher in every school, so a cluster-based recruitment plan was introduced. Under this arrangement, teachers would rotate among a group of schools and work alongside regular teachers to encourage children’s involvement in sports and cultural practice.
In accordance with the 2020 decision, after a long period, on 28 August, the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, 2025 was gazetted.
Alongside other provisions, it included the scope for recruiting teachers in music and physical education. This was an entirely rational, necessary and timely decision.
But following some objections, the government swiftly revoked the decision. This was extremely unexpected and unreasonable. It cannot be said at all that the general public across the country objected to this decision. Children playing sports and learning music—I do not believe ordinary people in society oppose these things. A few individuals may have objected to it. Yet the government, seemingly unsettled by that, overturned the earlier decision and halted the process.
In my view, this is a wrong decision for primary education, particularly in the context of early childhood education. I hope the government will withdraw from this stance and reconsider the matter.
* Manzoor Ahmed is an emeritus professor, BRAC University, and chair of the Government Committee on Improving the Quality of Primary and Secondary Education
* The opinion expressed is the writer’s own.