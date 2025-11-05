Cancelling music, PE teachers recruitment: This is a wrong decision

Participation in sports and cultural activities is essential for the physical and mental development of primary school children. Those who understand psychology will acknowledge this. Primary education places significant emphasis on this across the globe.

Neither separate teachers for music and physical education have been appointed in our country, nor has sufficient investment been made. In 2020, a policy decision was taken that teachers for music and physical education would be recruited in government primary schools.

It might not have been possible to appoint such a teacher in every school, so a cluster-based recruitment plan was introduced. Under this arrangement, teachers would rotate among a group of schools and work alongside regular teachers to encourage children’s involvement in sports and cultural practice.