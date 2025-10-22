BNP hinting at a new kind of politics

The flight of Sheikh Hasina from the country in the face of the July mass uprising has forced the Awami League to confront a new reality. Not only Sheikh Hasina, but almost all of the party’s top leaders have either fled abroad or are now standing trial. Political upheavals occur in many parts of the world, but the simultaneous downfall of nearly all senior leaders of a ruling party—along with the heads of law enforcement agencies and key state institutions appointed by that government—is a rare event in global history. This signifies the extent to which the former ruling party had politicised the state apparatus and used government officials as instruments of partisan loyalty.

In the aftermath of these events, Bangladesh faces multiple challenges: the law and order situation has deteriorated, and incidents of mob violence have increased. Yet, alongside these difficulties, new possibilities have also emerged. A new kind of intellectual, academic, cultural, and civic realignment can be observed in the country. The old Awami League–centric order has collapsed, giving rise to a fresh wave of historical reassessment and social analysis. Particularly noteworthy is the attempt by political parties to build consensus through dialogue—an encouraging development.

However, some parties have repeatedly sought to create divisions within the process of reconstructing the future state framework, which is being shaped through discussions between the political parties and the Consensus Commission. The refusal of certain parties to sign the July Charter has sparked new debates and disagreements. Even so, the ongoing efforts to resolve political differences and divisions through dialogue must be regarded as a positive step forward.