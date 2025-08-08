Public aspirations and intent of the state

This was such a massive movement—an upheaval of great magnitude occurred in the country. In the hundred-year history of Bangladesh’s mass movements, this one was unique. It is essential for such a movement to have an official narrative. There was a shared expectation, both inside and outside of politics, that there should be a citizen's declaration—something that outlines the background of the movement and reflects the public’s aspirations. A considerable amount of hype had built up around this. People were asking: why is it taking so long?

When the movement began, its nature and momentum were of one kind. But through its actions and reactions, the movement kept evolving, and by its final stage, it had transformed into a movement calling for the government’s fall. Given the suddenness of events, it didn’t feel necessary at the time to have a clear set of demands or a formal document—like the 11-point charter of the 1969 mass uprising.

We saw something similar in 1969. What began as a student movement turned into a tidal wave of public protest. Each death not only devastated a family but also drew millions emotionally and politically into the movement. I remember—the student movement began on 17 January by defying Section 144. On 20 January, Asad was shot and killed, which further intensified the protest. Then on 24 January, when schoolboy Matiur and several others were killed by police gunfire, the movement exploded like wildfire. Everywhere—marches, slogans, rallies. It felt like the entire city had poured into the streets.