Middle East war: What will happen to Bangladesh’s energy security?

Ongoing war and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have heightened uncertainty in the global energy market. The Middle East has long been the primary hub of global energy supply.

According to the International Energy Agency, around 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products pass daily through the Strait of Hormuz, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade.

At the same time, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are major suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Therefore, conflict or military tension in this region threatens not only the oil market but the stability of the entire global energy supply chain.

This situation is particularly concerning for Bangladesh, as the country depends heavily on imported energy. Electricity generation, industry, transport, and agriculture—all rely significantly on imported crude and refined oil, as well as LNG from the Middle East.

A prolonged conflict in the region could severely undermine Bangladesh’s energy security, exert pressure on foreign exchange reserves, increase inflation, and, in the long term, threaten economic stability.