'National government', under whom and when?

Political analysts feel that BNP's national government proposal is like putting the cart before the horse, or as in the Bangla idiom, oiling one's moustache before jackfruit ripens. Forming a national government is still a far cry. First of all a free and fair election acceptable to all must be held. There is no sight of the election, no programmes for any movement, and BNP leaders are talking about a national government. There is nothing new in BNP's statement. The 14 party alliance formed by Awami League in 2004 also talked about a united movement, contesting in the election together and forming a government together too. They launched a movement which was successful and so the election of 22 January 2007 was cancelled.

In 2006, it was not just the anti-government political parties that stood up against BNP, but they were joined by all forces and organisations of the state. BNP had lost international support at the time too. Does any such situation prevail in the country now? There is little less than two years for the national election. Rather than worrying about the post-election scenario, focus now should be on how to ensure that the election is free, fair and peaceful. There is no use in BNP declaring a post-election national government before even crossing the steps beforehand. This may drum up enthusiasm among the smaller parties outside of the government, but the general people are highly unlikely to be reassured by such configurations.

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir