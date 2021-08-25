No visible hope ahead

The activities of Myanmar’s government in exile must also be taken into cognizance. Significantly, they use the word ‘Rohingya’. They have called the Rohingyas, Rohingyas. They have issued letters accordingly. The exiled government has also declared that it will accept the International Criminal Court’s stand on all the international trials of crimes in Myanmar over the past 20 years. These are significant decisions.

Questions may remain as to how effective these decisions may be, but it is significant that the democratic forces of Myanmar are talking about Rohingya rights. That is why the Rohingya youth sheltered in Bangladesh should join the government in exile. And if Bangladesh has the scope, there is no harm in talking with the exiled government of Myanmar. Rather than remaining detached from them, there may be a positive outcome in establishing communication with them.

There can be no guarantee that that there will definitely be a peaceful solution to the Rohingya problem. There huge number of youth growing up in the camps may easily turn to crime if they see no other hope in front of them. And so attention must be paid so that the shadow of unrest does not fall upon us. After all, the international community has done nothing tangible other than give a plethora of verbal assurances.

* Md Touhid Hossain is former foreign secretary

* This opinion appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir