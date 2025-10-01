Will this year’s election manifesto also be full of empty promises?

Election season always energises the political landscape, with parties actively preparing their election manifestos. A manifesto represents a political party's set of promises to the people—pledges they intend to fulfill if elected. As the nation awaits the much-anticipated national election scheduled for February, public enthusiasm and expectations are clearly visible, and political leaders and activists are showing a corresponding surge of excitement and activity. Many have already begun campaigning in hopes of securing their party’s nomination.

At the individual level, these campaign efforts often reflect the party’s manifesto, which is typically formulated at the central level. While an important question remains as to how much these promises actually influence electoral politics, it is undeniable that manifestos play a vital role in shaping positive public opinion on a national scale.

Voters today are far more conscious about their voting rights than in the past. This has been evidenced by multiple recent studies, which all point to a similar finding: a large segment of voters has yet to decide whom they will vote for. This marks a shift from previous election cycles and indicates a new reality.

These undecided voters are likely to cast their votes after careful consideration—evaluating not just the personal appeal or charisma of individual candidates, but also the manifestos of their respective political parties. A significant portion of these informed voters are young and will be voting for the first time. To appeal to them, political parties must pay close attention to the content and credibility of their election manifestos.