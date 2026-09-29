Labour law: From paper to reality on the factory floor

The most important question about the reform of Bangladesh's labour law now is not whether changes have been made to the law. The question is how much of the rights granted in the amended law can workers actually enjoy. If there is a right to form trade unions but workers fear losing their jobs if they attempt to organise, if workplace harassment is banned but there is no safe system to file complaints, and if safety provisions exist but inspections and penalties are not effective, then how much will the change in law actually change workers' lives?

This question is extremely important because Bangladesh has had a long and complex journey from the labour law of 2006 to the revised framework of 2026. The 2006 law created an integrated structure of rights for workers covering employment, maternity, health and safety, wages, compensation, trade unions, and labour dispute resolution. However, the journey doesn't end with just enacting laws.

International concern over worker safety and working conditions grew sharply after the Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013. The building collapse in Savar that killed 1,134 workers and injured about 2,500 posed a major question to our industrial sector in front of the global market. Significant amendments were made to the labour law that same year, introducing provisions on emergency exits, personal protective equipment, safety committees, and trade union-related issues. Amendments were also made again in 2018.