What happens if ‘Yes’ wins in the referendum, what happens if ‘No’ wins?

Under pressure from the leaders of the July Movement, the Consensus Commission had Professor Yunus draft the July Charter. The movement’s leaders said that without the Charter, they would not allow the election to take place. The Charter was prepared. Then the student leaders said that Professor Yunus must also make arrangements to implement it. He did that as well. The ‘yes–no’ referendum on the Charter will be held on the same day as the election.

Those who are highly enthusiastic about the Charter believe that all voters will say 'yes'. Those who have no interest are looking for answers—what the next steps will be. But what is clear is that none of the politicians are happy. Expecting our politicians to build unity through consensus is itself an immature thought. As a result, political conflict has intensified further.

In the name of the people, the Yunus administration has drafted this Charter. But how involved are the people in it? Do the people know what is inside this 'black box' of the Charter? I asked eight acquaintances one simple question: “Tell me, how will the election-time caretaker government be formed according to the Charter?” Every one of them failed to answer. Among them were physicians, professors, and former secretaries.