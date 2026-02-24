The US push for regime change in Iran

The B-2 Spirit bombers that struck Iran's nuclear facilities on 22 June 2025, delivered more than bunker-busting munitions into the fortified centrifuges of Natanz and Fordow. They delivered an answer to a question that has haunted the Middle East for two decades: Would the United States finally fight Israel's war against Iran?

The bombs that shattered not only Iran's nuclear infrastructure but also shattered the illusion that this conflict could be resolved from the air, at stand-off distance, without the return of American ground troops to a Middle Eastern quagmire. The developing situation has entered the most dangerous phase of a political crisis.

The architecture of escalation, built over years of failed diplomacy, Israeli strategic impatience, and American political captivity to pro-Israel lobbying, now stands fully revealed. Yet as the dust settles over Iran''s destroyed facilities, a more terrifying question emerges: Can the United States achieve regime change without committing ground troops, and if it does, what manner of chaos awaits?