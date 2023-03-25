BNP should still go ahead and join talks with EC

Bangladesh was established 52 years ago with the commitment to equality, democracy and social justice. The people of Bangladesh faced brutal genocide in 1971 for this independence. Then why can the people of this Bangladesh not cast their votes fearlessly? The people are not to blame for this. It is those who pose as the 'masters of the people' that are to blame. Three parties basically have ruled the country since independence -- Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party. They sometimes ruled alone, sometimes along with like-minded parties.

So if there are any problems relating to the elections in the country, the successive ruling classes are responsible. Our people have never taken any wrong decision, whether in 1954 or 1970, or in 1991, 1996, 2001 or 2008. Whenever they have had the chance to freely elect their representatives, they have selected the correct leadership. But our successive political leaderships have not kept their promises of "state repairs" or "change". Once they come to power, they think this is permanent.

Our political leadership uses the people to come to power. But once in power, it is the people that they neglect the most. To them, the "party people", their "own people" become important.

As these words about the election are being written, those in power and those aspiring to come to power, are busy with all sorts of activities. They are meeting with the foreign diplomats for lunch and dinner. They are explaining the stances of their respective parties. They do not tell the people of the country the things that they are telling the foreign diplomats.