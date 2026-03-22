Politics and corruption: How corruption has become a ‘social practice’

Over the past few decades, Bangladesh has traversed a remarkable path in economic growth, poverty reduction and infrastructural development. Yet, alongside this visible progress, a dark shadow continues to erode the state and society from within—corruption.

While corruption is often analysed as an administrative weakness, political instability or institutional failure, a closer examination reveals a deeper truth: in Bangladesh, corruption has evolved beyond a legal or bureaucratic flaw into a profound social and cultural phenomenon. In many respects, it has become embedded in the routines of everyday life.

Various initiatives have been undertaken in recent years to combat corruption—strengthening the Anti-Corruption Commission, expanding digital governance and enhancing legal transparency. However, a fundamental question persists: why does corruption continue unabated? Why does the same cycle repeatedly re-emerge?

To answer this, we must confront an uncomfortable reality—corruption has become socially tolerable. While people may disapprove of it in principle, in practice they often accommodate it without hesitation.