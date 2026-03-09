Iran war and Israel’s 'promised land' project

The aftermath of the US and Israeli attacks in Iran has spread throughout the Middle East. The brutality of the war has already reached the shores of neighboring country Sri Lanka. This sequence of events began on 28 February with the long-range missile attacks by the US and Israel on Iran. The justification of the attack is that Iran, disregarding international law, is on the brink of developing nuclear weapons. Iran has been developing medium and long-range missiles with its own technology for a long time. Despite various international sanctions over 47 years, they have maintained their military capability. Many believe that under these circumstances, Iran might consider advancing its nuclear programme with self-defence reasoning.

On the other hand, many consider Israel a nuclear-armed state, although not officially recognised. Therefore, the balance of regional power and security concerns become important here. The inception of nuclear technology in Iran started with the help of the US during the reign of former Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. During the Cold War, as part of Washington's ''Atoms for Peace'' programme, cooperation with Tehran was established and continued until the Islamic revolution in 1979. During that time, Iran was one of the closest allies of the United States in the Middle East.