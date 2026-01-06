A single month has altered the course of the future

December 2025 will be remembered in the country’s political history for many reasons. The final month of the year has emerged as a starting point that seems to have altered the course of politics in the new year. Within just one month, the people of the country, on the one hand, faced deep anxiety following the killing of Osman Hadi, and on the other, clearly expressed their expectations and political preferences on the question of democracy.

The large public turnout at Osman Hadi’s funeral was a reflection of that trust and affection. In silence, the people of the country appeared to have conveyed what kind of representatives they want and what kind of politics they are prepared to embrace.

Amid this atmosphere, BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman returned to the country. Following the death of Khaleda Zia, he became the party’s chairman in accordance with established rules. The significance of Tarique Rahman’s return home is not merely that of a political event.

After a long period marked by political frustration, uncertainty, and insecurity, people have begun to rediscover the courage to regain interest in and expectations from politics. There were many questions among informed circles regarding his three-day public outreach programme after his return. The challenges he faced were handled with patience and restraint. During this period, the passing of Khaleda Zia, the country’s first female prime minister, generated intense emotion in politics on the one hand, and on the other, emerged as a clear turning point in BNP’s political trajectory.