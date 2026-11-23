If Bilawal is angry with the government over the division of Sindh, his intentions should not be doubted. The background to his explosive speech needs to be understood. In my view, he has so far spoken very little. He has much more to say, but perhaps, for now, he wants to confine his rebellion to the prime minister and his cabinet, so that the system gets "reset." If it does not, a bigger rebellion could follow, and I see the danger of a return to the era of General Zia-ul-Haq, when Sindh and the federation were pitted against each other, and the military establishment turned to the MQM and a separatist leader like GM Syed to counter the PPP. This claim is not mine but that of former Army Chief General Mirza Aslam Beg, who said in a TV interview that the MQM was created at General Zia's behest to counter the movement for the restoration of democracy in Sindh.



The 1973 Constitution already provides a route for creating new provinces: altering a province's boundaries requires a constitutional amendment backed by two-thirds of that province's assembly. Rather than bypassing the Sindh Assembly through a referendum, the political leadership should take the question to Parliament and the provincial assemblies and build consensus. Nobody can create new provinces at gunpoint. This adventure could push Pakistan into yet another round of chaos.

* Hamid Mir is Pakistani journalist works for Geo News and post at @HamidMirPAK