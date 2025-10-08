Consensus is needed even on the questions of the referendum

In discussions with the National Consensus Commission, political parties have agreed to hold a referendum on the implementation of the July Charter. The proposed referendum has now become one of the most talked-about issues in the political arena.

In an interview with Prothom Alo on 21 September, I said that the July Charter should not be placed above the Constitution. The July uprising of 2024 was one of the most significant events in our political history. In the post-uprising period, we are now on a path of democratic transition. In this context, giving the July Charter some form of state recognition would be both rational and justified.

First of all, the July Charter is a major political document founded on political consensus. The proposal by political parties to have it endorsed by the people through a referendum is constitutionally valid. The legal basis lies in Article 7(1) of our Constitution, which declares that all powers of the republic belong to the people.