Egos and errors: Pride and prejudice across fields

A lot of modern workplaces lack strong values that can protect the employees from prejudice. The younger generation are caught in the rat race at the workplace. Many values are well documented but are not reflected in their action, resulting in demotivation and lack of dedication to their work.

Google claims that happy employees create better result because they focus mostly on employees’ engagement which consists of flexibility, healthy culture, strong leadership, keeping their employees inspired, focuse on creativity, career development and much more that keeps the trust stronger, keeping the working environment fun. Constant anonymous employees’ feedback is what makes the environment better and keeps it better.

When feedback stay anonymous, employees feel safer to put their unfiltered thoughts that gives a better insight of the company’s values and culture. This way companies can make constant improvements. This approach make the newcomers motivated and keeps them engaged to their work as they enjoy what they are doing and they feel accomplished after every task they complete.