Individual freedom and state surveillance

My close friend from my school days had ranked on the merit list in the HSC board examinations. After completing my honours degree, I went abroad for further studies, but my academically brilliant friend could not. Her family did not allow her to go abroad alone for study while she was unmarried. She was never able to break free from that family rule.

Many years later, I was reminded of that friend, who could not break the invisible chains imposed by society, when I read the news on 8 August 2026 that three adult women had been stopped at Dhaka International Airport from travelling to Nepal. The immigration authorities said they were prevented from travelling because they were unmarried women. On 29 September, the High Court issued a rule asking the immigration authorities to explain the legality of preventing them from travelling and also directed them not to stop the three petitioners from travelling in future without legal grounds.

Meanwhile, on 27 September, an athletics coach alleged that a police officer detained him for nearly 40 minutes at Farmgate metro station because he was wearing shorts. He was told that his clothing was ‘indecent’ and that she should wear trousers or full-length pants. An analysis of the two incidents suggests that the authorities concerned are not merely preventing individuals from exercising their constitutional rights; they are also prescribing how people should conduct themselves according to their own preferences.