Freeing the grassroots from Dhaka-centric oligarchy

This journey ahead must start from the grassroots. There may be a "local government" constitutionally, but in actuality there is no government at a local level.

The state is unevenly centralised. At the local level, there exists an administrative structure of the central government. As a result, local administration controls less than 5 per cent of national expenditure. If an Upper House is built on this hollow foundation, this will risk reinforcing a Dhaka-centric oligarchy. Genuine reform lies not in further centralisation, nor even in mere decentralisation.

People aspire to local self-government, through devolution or the transfer of power. In other words, power must first be distributed vertically, then horizontally. This ‘vertical democracy’ is a key step toward establishing people’s ownership over the state.

Priority must be given to building up local self-governance at the grassroots, not just increasing the present of the central state.

Articles 59 and 60 of the Constitution should be amended to grant the upazila parishad authority over local finances, security and legislative matters. It is essential to empower them in areas of public service such as primary healthcare and primary education.

This is similar to India after its 73rd constitutional amendment in 1992, or Indonesia after 2001. This reform in power transfer is not merely decentralisation or substitution, nor is it an imported model . It is a constitutional organic transformation. It is like preparing the soil before planting a tree.