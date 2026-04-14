Bank Resolution Act: Why should banks be returned to their former owners?

The BNP government has drafted a law allowing the ownership of five consolidated banks to be returned to their previous owners. This will be considered a historic mistake. Since 1982, private banks have started being established in the country. Currently, the number of private banks has increased to nearly fifty. Bangladesh now has a total of 61 banks. Experts have long argued that, although the country does not need so many banks, successive governments have granted numerous private banking licences in the interest of “crony capitalism.” The highest number of banks were established during the regime of dictator Sheikh Hasina.

The awarding of these licences was done to provide unbelievable opportunities for capital plundering by Hasina's relatives, influential leaders of the Awami League, oligarchic businessmen, and ''robber barons.'' Despite repeated objections from the late Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, Hasina could not be restrained from making such erratic decisions.

Many of the wealthy businessmen and industrialists during Bangladesh's 55 years have been owners or directors of some bank. While they may not be able to borrow too much from their banks, they could easily obtain loans from each other's banks. This way, they have established almost monopolistic control over the total bank loans in Bangladesh. Various studies have found that nearly 82 per cent of the country's non-performing bank loans are stuck with them.