How new is the new prime minister’s cabinet?

There was no doubt that Tarique Rahman, the chairman of the BNP, would be the Prime Minister in the government led by the BNP. On Tuesday morning, the BNP parliamentary party unanimously elected him as the leader of the parliament. It is customary for the president to invite the leader of the majority party to form the government.

The BNP had stated that the new cabinet would include a mix of youth and senior members and that its size would not be very large. It is true that the young have received prominence in the cabinet. However, questions remain about how prepared those who have been given responsibility for various ministries are, or how much they have prepared themselves for these roles.

There's no doubt that regional balance has been severely disrupted in the selection of cabinet members. According to reports from Prothom Alo, no ministers or state ministers have been taken from 25 districts. It has been found through investigation that districts where the BNP performed poorly have also been deprived of ministers. People from those areas may feel insulted.

Among the 25 mentioned districts are poverty-stricken Kurigram, Gaibandha, Rangpur, and Nilphamari, as well as Meherpur, Satkhira, and Chuadanga. Even though the BNP won all seats in Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Gopalganj, no minister or state minister has been taken from there either. Political analysts believe that the northwest and southwest regions, seen as Jamaat-dominated areas, were punished accordingly. But what wrong have the representatives of the last three districts committed? Only one state minister has been taken from Greater Faridpur.