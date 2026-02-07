What is the purpose of signing controversial deals before election?

One of the most widely discussed allegations against the government of Sheikh Hasina was its extreme lack of transparency in state governance, commission-driven corruption, and the signing of one after another mega projects and international agreements disregarding public interests. A large proportion of these projects has imposed long-term economic pressure on the country, increased the burden of foreign debt, heightened environmental risks, and jeopardised people’s livelihoods.

Following the fall of that government through a mass uprising, the principal responsibility of the interim government was to review these projects and agreements, make them all public, and create pathways to cancel those that were unreasonable, harmful, and contrary to national interest.

In practice, however, the interim government appears to be moving in the opposite direction. Not only have the controversial agreements and projects undertaken during the previous government been retained, but new long-term and highly questionable agreements are now being signed. Many of these contracts extend for 30, 40, or even more than 50 years, with profound implications for public finance, national security risks, and sovereign decision-making.

Taking such far-reaching long-term decisions does not fall within the legitimate mandate of an interim government. Instead of upholding the moral and political standards that were expected in the aftermath of the mass uprising, the government is setting a troubling precedent.