The Football Match that has South Asian Glory Written on it!

Both India and Bangladesh, placed in the same group of the Asian Cup qualifiers, are out of contention and neither will move to the next round.

With two points each, the South Asian teams, once termed the South Asian powerhouses, will come face to face on 18 November in Dhaka, which will be India’s away and Bangladesh’s home match.

From the perspective of Asian football, this meet will not carry much weight and from the point of view of the Asian qualifiers, it’s a dead rubber game.

However, as regional prestige goes, the match carries significance for both teams since neither will want to go back with heads down.

For India, it’s a must win because on home soil, where they are often touted invincible, they drew with a Hamza rejuvenated Bangladesh – something the Blue Tiger fans are still finding hard to accept.

For Bangladesh, a victory will mean an end to the winless streak against India.

Since 2005, Bangladesh and India faced each other a total of ten times, of which, India won four while the rest ended in draws.