Can July be saved from the Tunisia syndrome?

It has been a year since the July uprising. Exactly one year ago in July, the people dragged the fascist Sheikh Hasina down from power.

In face of the protests launched by the students and the masses, the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee from the country to India.

It was because of the unprecedented unity that was forged during the July uprising that the autocratic rule Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee.

However, one year on since then, divisions and rifts appear. After any revolution or uprising, divisions inevitably emerge over the issue of power.