14 Boeing aircraft: Buying more than planes

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to acquire 14 new Boeing aircraft. At around $3.7 billion, the decision has naturally attracted debate. Some question whether Bangladesh, given its present economic pressures, should make an investment of this size. Others see it largely through a political lens, with criticism extending to the government itself.

But to look at the purchase only in terms of its immediate cost would miss the larger question: where does Bangladesh want to see its national airline 20 years from now?

We often speak of Emirates and Qatar Airways. Dubai and Doha did not become global aviation hubs simply by building modern airports. Their success came through years of investment in aircraft, routes and connectivity, eventually creating a business that carries passengers not only to their home countries but through them to the rest of the world.

Bangladesh is different, and the comparison should not be taken too far. But there is a lesson here. Aviation is a long-term business. Investments made today may be intended for markets that will take a decade or more to develop.