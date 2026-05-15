Doctors can't be replaced: Why we need an “arguable” AI partner

I remember the long, quiet queues at the village clinics in Satkhira where I grew up. Families waited for hours under the heat, speaking in low voices, hoping for a few minutes with a doctor who was likely exhausted. In those settings, the primary challenge is not a lack of data. It is a lack of time.

Bangladesh currently has roughly 0.7 physicians and less than one hospital bed for every 1,000 people. These numbers fall far below World Health Organization recommendations. With a national shortage of over 90,000 doctors, any technological solution we introduce must solve this crisis rather than worsen it.

In late April 2026, Google DeepMind announced its "AI co-clinician" research initiative. This vision suggests a "triadic" model of care: an AI agent working alongside both the patient and the doctor. It is designed to extend a clinician’s reach while keeping the human expert in control. While this is a significant technical achievement, we must ask a difficult question: If these systems are built for well-resourced hospitals in the Global North, will they truly help a rural health complex in Bangladesh, or will they create new forms of inequality?