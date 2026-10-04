Why is technical education still considered a 'last resort'?

After completing a four-year diploma, a young person went to a factory to get a job. Upon arrival, he saw that the machine he would have to work on was something he had never seen in his institution. The employer said, "First, you need to go through training for three to six months." Such experiences were shared by students and recruiters at a recent technical job fair held in Dhaka. This is not an isolated story; it reflects the overall picture of our technical education.

There is no alternative to a skilled workforce to survive in the competitive market after transitioning from a least developed country. The government is aware of this. The budget includes announcements about a smart skill bank, recruitment of thousands of trainers, and the construction of hundreds of new technical institutions. However, skills are not developed through mere announcements and buildings. The question is, where is our technical education stuck?