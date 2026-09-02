The risks posed by 3 'fault lines' of BNP govt

It is good to acknowledge from the outset that six months is by no means sufficient to evaluate the performance of a government. However, in this piece, I will focus on whether there are any 'fault lines' or significant weaknesses in governance during these six months that could lead to major problems in the future. Additionally, I will try to analyze whether the government is giving importance to these issues or taking appropriate steps to address them.

Before delving into this analysis, let's resolve two questions. In what situation did the government come to power, and how strong is its legitimacy? The answer to the first question is that the government has assumed responsibility in a fragile situation. From a political perspective, we could say the government took charge at a time when the institutions essential for maintaining democracy are either extremely weak or have undergone processes that have significantly reduced their ability to function.

The second aspect is a huge opportunity for the government because it has come to power with a two-thirds majority. This is a substantial political asset for any government. With such significant public support and legitimacy, a government can make many difficult decisions that may seem unpopular in the short term but could yield positive outcomes for the people in the long run. Therefore, in evaluating the current government's performance, the most important aspect is whether the government is using its political capital appropriately. Based on this, three criteria for evaluation can be determined.