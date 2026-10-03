Beware a new scam involving Australia’s agricultural visa

The most important point is stated on the program’s official website itself: no one needs to pay money or provide gifts to participate in it, and employers cover workers’ initial airfare costs. Just think about it: if the genuine program does not require applicants to pay money, then which program does the person sitting in Dhaka, Chattogram, or Khulna represent when they are demanding hundreds of thousands of taka in the name of an “agricultural visa”?

Brokers most commonly invoke the Working Holiday Maker visa. They claim that anyone between the ages of 18 and 30 can apply. This is only half true—and half-truths can be the most dangerous. This visa is available only to citizens of certain countries. There are two categories, Subclass 417 and Subclass 462; Bangladesh is on neither list.

Neighboring India was added to the list in 2024 under an arrangement between the two countries, and even then places are allocated through a lottery. Getting onto such a list involves years of negotiations between the two governments. No one gets a place on it through a broker’s recommendation.

This may raise the question: does that mean there are no legal pathways for Bangladeshis to come to Australia? Of course there are, but none offers a shortcut. There are student visas, skilled migration visas, and employer-sponsored work visas. The employer-sponsored temporary visa that came into effect in December 2024 is called the Skills in Demand visa (Subclass 482).

These pathways require an occupation on an approved list, evidence of skills, relevant work experience, English-language proficiency, and an eligible employer capable of sponsoring the worker in accordance with the law. There is simply no easy, direct pathway for bringing workers from Bangladesh to Australia for ordinary jobs such as fruit picking or farm cleaning. Moreover, the government is currently tightening immigration controls, so the rate of successful visa applications has also fallen considerably.