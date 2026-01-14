Bangladesh political financing and democratic crisis

After the fall of long-standing Awami League rule following the mass uprising of July–August 2024, Bangladesh now stands at a critical crossroads. The interim government, tasked with stabilising the country and rebuilding state institutions, has pledged to end excessive centralisation of power and politicisation—key features of governance under the Awami League from 2009 to 2024.

Over the past year and a half, extensive discussions have taken place on reform proposals across various areas of state governance. Yet amid broad national debates on electoral transparency and accountability, one crucial issue has still not received adequate attention: the growing cost of politics, which is undermining the very purpose of democratic representation. When financial capacity becomes a prerequisite for political participation, ideals, merit, and public engagement are defeated by money power.