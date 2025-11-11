Nation already in election mode, why to take streets demanding Charter implementation?

We have not received any such proposal from the government stating that we have to do this and that within seven days. These are merely media reports. There has been no formal proposal to us.

We have made it clear that if the chief adviser wishes to hold discussions on any issue and invites us, we will attend. So why should the demand for the implementation of the Charter now move to the streets? The government and the National Consensus Commission must explain why they have deceived the nation.

The country has already adopted the election mode. Candidates are campaigning under their party symbols. The nation has moved beyond these debates. The election commission will announce the schedule at the appropriate time, and the government will organise the election. We are operating on that understanding.