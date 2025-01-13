Khaleda still a symbol of unity and solidarity for the party

Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad has written a political narrative about Khaleda Zia, titled 'Khaleda'. In this context, he commented, "Our political field has many players. Each one is a window through which a particular time period can be seen and understood. After Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sirajul Alam Khan, Siraj Sikder, and Tajuddin Ahmad, my current subject is Khaleda Zia."

When politicians are in power, it is hard to understand their true popularity. State-run media and loyal propagandists place leaders on pedestals and constantly promote their glory. Politicians often use various tactics to extract 'mandatory' reverence from their party members and supporters. Meanwhile, praising the leader becomes an essential duty for party workers to retain their positions. However, once they are ousted from power, we often see that the magnified glory dissipates like a bubble.

Among those politicians who have earned widespread respect and reverence from the public, even when out of power, Khaleda Zia undoubtedly is one of them. Many people, who are not aligned with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or its ideologies, still admire Khaleda Zia as a politician. This respect has been earned through her personal etiquette and courtesy. She speaks less, which can also be seen as a virtue. In contemporary Bangladesh, it seems no politician is as popular as she is. Since 1991, Khaleda Zia has not lost any elections. Even in elections where BNP lost, she managed to win record numbers of votes in every constituency.