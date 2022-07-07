Religion, politics and mass hysteria

The most talked-about incident over the past one decade that serves best to explain understand the role of political parties and individuals, is perhaps the one that took place in Narayanganj. On 13 May 2016, Shyamal Kanti Bhakta, the headmaster of Pear Sattar Latif High School in the Bandar upazila of Narayanganj, was accused to insulting religion and made to hold his ears and squat up and down in the school yard. It is said that Shyamal Kanti Bhakta had to go through such physical and mental abuse because of the local lawmaker Selim Osman. The leader was temporarily dismissed from the school’s governing body. In face of protests and agitation, a case was even filed against the member of parliament. Mysteriously, the court relieved him of charges. Some ministers of the government did decry the incident in parliament, though in the case of Swapan Kumar Biswas, even that wasn’t done.

Educational institutions have long been used now as a tool to wield and expand political power. Earlier a leader, that is a member of parliament, would check whether a person was of his party or not. Now he checks whether the person is his person or not. The local MP plays the most important role in the government’s policy regarding forming the governing bodies of schools and colleges. There is not a single instance of any one in his area being elected head of the management committee of the school or college without his approval. The guardian representatives or the teacher representatives in the committees are also elected according to his wishes.

The role of teachers in various important elections makes it important for the MPs to have full control of the schools and colleges. In almost all elections teachers are used to conduct the voting and so their political loyalty becomes important. In the political terms, harassing teachers despite the political equation between the power of the politicians and the governing bodies of the educational institutions, may be difficult to comprehend. There is the problem of communalism as well as the role of politics.