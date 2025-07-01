July mass uprising and the message that it delivered

The July-August mass uprising did not emerge with any political blueprint or vision for the state. But when hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets and joined the students, the movement transformed into a political uprising. It took on a clearly political character when a single-point demand was announced: the resignation of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Citizens of all walks of life and affiliations rose up as a unified political force. The government had already closed the path to peaceful transfer of power through elections. With no other option, the people asserted their sovereign will and brought down the regime.

Though the movement had no formal state vision, the mass uprising itself gave birth to towering public aspirations. These aspirations surged visibly along at least three distinct lines:

First, the movement brought together school students, college and university students, madrasa students, teachers, women, workers, professionals, people from all walks of life. Political parties and their supporters from across the spectrum - left, right, and center - joined in. Women, workers, and religious and ethnic minorities - groups often marginalised in society - participated in the movement. Women played a key role in sustaining the movement at every level. In outskirts of the capital, workers held their ground on the streets, even sacrificing their lives.

Their collective expectation was that, along with the fall of the Awami League, the systemic discrimination and deprivation they had suffered would also end. In the final days of the uprising and shortly afterward, vivid expressions of the people’s diverse desires were seen in graffiti covering walls across the country.