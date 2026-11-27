Early last year, Ahmed Ehsanur Rahman—a scientist at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and a member of the Health Sector Reform Commission formed during the interim government—told me the story of an old hospital record-keeping system. It was the story of the Christian Mission Hospital in Rajshahi city. For decades, the hospital had meticulously recorded the birth details of every child delivered there; such a “Birth Register” is rarely seen.

Since the late 1980s, I had visited Rajshahi city many times, yet I had never been to the Christian Mission Hospital. Hearing about the Birth Register from Ehsanur sparked my desire to see the facility. In April 2025, Ehsanur and I spent half a day touring the hospital.

Subsequently, at the beginning of December last year, I visited the hospital again and stayed at its guesthouse for two days. Walking through hospitals is a habit of mine, and this visit was no exception—I made methodical rounds morning, afternoon, and night, speaking with patients, guards, officials, nurses, physicians, and administrators. My greatest curiosity centred on the Birth Register.

Later, on 18 December last year, my report on the hospital was published in Prothom Alo. The hospital has now crossed the 100-year milestone. Due to the country’s political situation last year, the hospital authorities did not feel comfortable organising any centenary celebrations; those events are taking place on 26 and 27 November.