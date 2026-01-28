What is the parties' stance on research-based policy formulation?

By forming an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, the NCP's policy thoughts might actually become integrated with the policy thoughts of Jamaat-e-Islami. However, it is still unclear how much the NCP will be able to coordinate its policy thoughts with those of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Although there isn't much discussion about the kind of policies other parties are bringing, the new culture of policy discussion in Bangladesh's broader political sphere is commendable. An important aspect is creating opportunities for public participation in the state's policy determination process.

This practice is hardly seen in Bangladesh. However, in some instances, we see various NGOs consulting different marginalised communities, especially before drafting the national budget. There is doubt about how much their discussions are genuinely incorporated into national policy. Nevertheless, public participation in policy determination before elections can bring a positive change to our political culture, as can be seen in BNP's recent electoral campaign efforts.

They have initiated policy campaigns like ''Write a Letter to Tarique Rahman'', ''Give Advice to Tarique Rahman'', and ''Match My Policy'', where there is an opportunity to use letters, web platforms, or mobile apps. Additionally, the youth policy talk ''The Plan: Youth Policy Talk with Tarique Rahman'' aims to increase youth participation in BNP's integrated policy through consultative discussions with the youth.