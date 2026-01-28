Opinion
What is the parties' stance on research-based policy formulation?
Experts play a crucial role in formulating research-based policies related to development issues. From various global studies on development, we learn that if policies are created based on research, it becomes easier to measure their potential effectiveness and impact.
However, in countries like Bangladesh, we do not often see the incorporation of research or evidence-based approaches in policymaking. The culture of policy formulation without research tends to prioritise the thoughts of individual leaders or the head of political parties in our political arena, as we have observed over time.
In such a context, just before elections, we see major political parties initiating national discussions around policy. Already, two major parties in Bangladesh, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, have presented their policies to the public in light of the upcoming elections.
By forming an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, the NCP's policy thoughts might actually become integrated with the policy thoughts of Jamaat-e-Islami. However, it is still unclear how much the NCP will be able to coordinate its policy thoughts with those of Jamaat-e-Islami.
Although there isn't much discussion about the kind of policies other parties are bringing, the new culture of policy discussion in Bangladesh's broader political sphere is commendable. An important aspect is creating opportunities for public participation in the state's policy determination process.
This practice is hardly seen in Bangladesh. However, in some instances, we see various NGOs consulting different marginalised communities, especially before drafting the national budget. There is doubt about how much their discussions are genuinely incorporated into national policy. Nevertheless, public participation in policy determination before elections can bring a positive change to our political culture, as can be seen in BNP's recent electoral campaign efforts.
They have initiated policy campaigns like ''Write a Letter to Tarique Rahman'', ''Give Advice to Tarique Rahman'', and ''Match My Policy'', where there is an opportunity to use letters, web platforms, or mobile apps. Additionally, the youth policy talk ''The Plan: Youth Policy Talk with Tarique Rahman'' aims to increase youth participation in BNP's integrated policy through consultative discussions with the youth.
The opportunity to build Bangladesh stands before the political parties now. We hope they will seize this opportunity through the institutionalisation of policy-based politics.
In this way, the country's citizens will be able to contribute to national policy by participating in the policy determination process before elections. If the authorities analyse the advice given by the public appropriately and align it with their policies, it will be a revolutionary step.
This kind of participatory policy formulation and adoption greatly increases the chances of sustainability. However, it's crucial to ensure that this doesn't become merely a part of their political strategy, but rather gain the public's trust and confidence by implementing the policies they promise.
The result of this kind of policy effort by BNP is seen when Tarique Rahman, in his speech upon returning to the country, said, "I/We have a plan." It is due to a detailed policy formulated by a team of experts inside and outside the party that a leader of a political party can speak with such confidence. However, we need to establish a system where political parties are held accountable.
As a result, political parties will genuinely strive to implement their promised policies. Reviewing past manifestos of Bangladesh's political parties reveals that most remain unimplemented after the elections, which fails to reflect the aspirations of the general public.
Our political parties need to move away from flashy development narratives in election manifestos so that the aspirations for people-friendly development are never ignored. Protecting the interests of a self-serving group should not be the primary objective of political parties. In the past, we have seen how an exploitative political and economic system has developed, ensuring the economic interests of self-serving groups through massive corruption in various mega projects. Thus, political parties must ensure that such exploitative systems do not arise in the future.
We have seen a lack of trust and confidence between the government or the ruling political party and the public due to unfulfilled promises. We do not want that to happen this time. If any party can present a knowledge-based comprehensive plan, the public will be somewhat reassured.
Because a long-standing distrust of political parties has developed among the people through exploitative political systems where corruption, nepotism, and party loyalty were the main criteria for receiving services and benefits. Thus, the only way to reassure the public is by creating a realistic and public-oriented development plan that will be sustainable in the long term. This greatly enhances the potential for the country's development.
At this crucial juncture of change in Bangladesh, political parties should implement Bangladesh's development aspirations through their strategic policies to transform Bangladesh into a happy, prosperous, humane, and just state. The opportunity to build Bangladesh stands before the political parties now. We hope they will seize this opportunity through the institutionalisation of policy-based politics.
#Bulbul Siddiqi is a professor, Department of Politics and Sociology, North South University
#The views expressed are the author's own.
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.