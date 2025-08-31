Tsunami of mobs and anxiety over electoral roadmap

Some incidents happen spontaneously. A group of people suddenly attack a target, justifying their attack with various accusations—some true, some false. But laws are being taken into people’s own hands, with killings and vandalism carried out casually. People no longer want to go to the police station or the courts, nor do they feel compelled to.

On the other hand, many incidents are clearly premeditated. Protests and rallies are announced knowing full well that violence will occur. Instead of presenting demands to the government or authorities in an orderly, democratic manner, laying siege to Shahbagh, the Secretariat, or the Chief Adviser’s residence is increasingly being seen as the way to achieve success. With such a social mindset, the capital Dhaka has effectively turned into an unbearable city. One investigation found that from 9 May to 6 August, key roads in Dhaka were blocked 54 times. Sometimes these blockades dragged on for long stretches.

This cycle has continued month after month since the mass uprising. Law enforcement agencies often arrive after incidents occur, or in some cases, fail to act due to lack of capacity or indecision from their superiors. Some are asking why, even with the army’s magistracy powers, such continuous lawlessness is still ongoing.

But the army is not trained to deal with this type of public violence. Their training is for national defense. By deploying them in “mob control” for the past year, their core responsibilities have been significantly disrupted.

Meanwhile, doubts remain over whether the police and joint forces are receiving clear and firm guidance and support from the government to suppress mob violence. At times, groups of students have stormed the Secretariat and forced through demands for passing exams without having to sit for them. In front of Jamuna, people have staged sit-ins unhindered for long periods. Yet on other occasions, ordinary marches heading toward Jamuna have been beaten back with batons. It is unclear which mobs are “approved” and which are not.