State and politics: BNP has no interest in referendum, will the voters have any?

The BNP argues that the July Charter had recorded various objections or notes of dissent from political parties; yet the constitutional order issued to implement the Charter makes no mention of those objections. Therefore, they say, they will not shoulder the responsibility, which the interim government must take.

It is now evident that, despite the signing of the July Charter, significant differences remain among political parties concerning the constitutional order and the referendum. Leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and their allied parties are campaigning vigorously to ensure the referendum’s success. They believe that the future of democracy depends on its outcome. The BNP and its allies do not share this conviction.

The headline of the Daily Star on 27 November read, “Polls strategy: Referendum not on BNP’s mind”. In essence, the report stated that the referendum, scheduled for the same day as the parliamentary election, ranks low on the BNP’s list of priorities, and the party has no plans to campaign for either a ‘Yes’ or a ‘No’ vote.

The Bangladesh Awami League (AL) is not in the field. The Jatiya Party’s (JaPa) participation in the election is still uncertain. Under these circumstances, there is no reason to assume that AL, JaPa or 14-party alliance activists and supporters will rally behind the referendum.