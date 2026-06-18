The year we dreamt of playing the World Cup! (Really!)

Coming to the point, in 1990, the world was under a new air of freedom as the Iron Curtain came crumbling. A wave of optimism swept across the globe with football in Bangladesh reaching a high point.

The local club Mohammedan went to the final stages of the Asian Club Cup in 1988-89 after beating Iran’s Persepolis (Pirouzi back then), the under 14 team from BKSP blanked their Brazilian counterparts 7-0 and the national side beat Thailand 3-1 on home soil in the World Cup qualifiers.

Then in 1990, the Bangladesh Red side won the President Gold Cup tournament held in Dhaka beating South Korean University selection in penalties. Although a university side, the commentators and the sports magazine referred to the visitors as simply South Korea which only fuelled the local frenzy.

Thinking back in retrospect, it was an illusion, a delicious one too because the nation was in a daze.

The local boys beating Brazil at the Dana and Gothia Cup became the national headlines, but the truth soon became clear when we saw clips of the match. Brazil fielded their under 14 but our boys looked more like 18-year-olds. Anyway, in our craze, the age disparity was put aside.

An autocratic regime already on a precarious ground tried to deflect national unrest and discontentment by overblowing the sporting success.