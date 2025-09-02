Reforms: When will the police be an institution for the people?

Bangladesh’s police force became further militarised during the recently ousted regime. The trajectory is rooted in the colonial era. Even today, the police operate under the 1861 Act enacted in the wake of the Sepoy Rebellion of 1857. The British designed the police force as a centralised, armed, semi-military institution, modelled on the “Royal Irish Constabulary” in Northern Ireland. The very birth of the police lay in repression, not in the protection of citizens but in their control.

The deposed Hasina administration used the police not as servants of the people but as an instrument to stay in power. The July uprising exposed their ferocious repression: semi-automatic rifles, submachine guns, and battlefield-grade ammunition were used on unarmed demonstrators. Hundreds of young lives were lost, a generation scarred. In consequence, senior police officials, complicit with the fallen regime, fled with their cohorts.