Solution lies in probe, not in partial information or conspiracy theory

Many people are seen in social and mainstream media for a couple of days, trying heart and soul to prove that they are the prime minister's men. Some people are framing their Facebook profile picture with the words, "We are the prime minister's men."

People from different professions irrespective of gender making such a declaration are trying to prove that they are the prime minister's men. It is not like that this is being done as part of the party programmes. It is not difficult to understand that this is being done in response to Al Jazeera's controversial video clip 'All the Prime Minister's Men'.

The matter is not limited to only the personal level. Although Awami League or the government did not advise so, pro-AL professional bodies have come eager to prove their loyalty. An organisation of journalists has surprisingly demanded the ban of a global media. It is not my purpose to discuss about the position of those who have made the similar demands and condemnations. My aim is also not to analyse the good and bad or flaws and mistakes or standard of Al Jazeera's report.

Many things would be clear from the documents and evidence submitted to the court if the government files a case. But it will be difficult to get remedy because before the video went on air, the opportunity was not taken of the right to self-defence. Such a case is not a matter of international court, the case will be settled at the courts of the countries where Al Jazeera works. So it is expected the case will be fought in Doha or in London. According to website, two main offices are established in those two cities.