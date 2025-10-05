Referendum will increase the risk of division

Bangladesh now stands at a crossroads, much like in a Robert Frost poem. Two divergent paths lie ahead. One leads to political deadlock, economic downturn, global crises, and uncertainty. The other offers a roadmap to restoring democracy—reaching a consensus on the "July Charter" and holding elections accordingly.

The "July Charter" was supposed to be adopted back in July of this year. That deadline has passed. Despite two extensions of the National Consensus Commission, no resolution has yet been reached. If the process is not completed within the third and final deadline—15 October—there will be serious risks to political stability, public trust, and prospects for reform.

At the United Nations, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus reiterated the commitment to holding elections by mid-February 2026. However, in a meeting with human rights activists in New York, he issued a stark warning: "Certain forces are determined to prevent the election from happening... massive amounts of money, both domestic and foreign, are involved... the next few months are extremely critical."

This is why ending all division, distrust, and uncertainty is absolutely urgent.

The path of division

On a hopeful note, there is relatively little disagreement over the content of the July Charter. The main debate lies in how it should be implemented. Short-term political gains are further fueling this disagreement. But one must not forget: excessive experimentation with the foundational structure of the state can be dangerous in the long run.