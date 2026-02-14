An election in which almost everyone emerged victorious

Even when the Chief Advisor stated that they were going to conduct the best election in history, there was no shortage of people who called it an exaggeration. But in the end, the overall management of the election and the performance of various government institutions in maintaining law and order were, in many cases, astonishing.

However, the two major opposing political parties acted very responsibly. The two main leaders of both parties maintained extreme dignity while criticising each other. For perhaps the first time in the political history of Bangladesh, we saw two top leaders refraining from even mentioning each other's party names while criticising their opposition.

Taking all of this into account, it can be said that the Election Commission did very well in this extraordinary election. And for this, Professor Yunus certainly has a significant claim to credit. This last success of his will surely overshadow many of his past mistakes.