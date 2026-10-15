KSA labour market crisis: What are alternatives ahead?

The Middle East security crisis has exposed the deep vulnerabilities in Bangladesh's migration economy. The question now is not just how many workers can be sent abroad, but how secure their lives, investments, and futures are.

The attack on the Saudi Arabian airport, flight cancellations, stranded workers, and visa uncertainties are not just temporary travel disruptions, but warning signals for Bangladesh's migration economy. Saudi Arabia is the workplace for millions of Bangladeshis and a significant source of foreign exchange earnings. The instability there impacts Bangladesh's employment, rural economy, and national income.

According to a report from Prothom Alo, as of 12 October, job approvals for overseas employment have decreased by nearly 32 per cent compared to the same period last year, with a decrease of almost 46 per cent in Saudi Arabia. During the same period, a large number of Bangladeshi passengers faced disruptions at various Saudi airports due to security reasons.

This crisis cannot be solely blamed on the current security situation in Saudi Arabia. Rather, this situation reveals some long-standing policy failures that remain hidden during normal times through numbers. The migration economy of Bangladesh has grown, but has its risk management matured in the same way?