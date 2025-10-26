Where is the 'July' in the July Charter?

The July Charter was signed on 17 October, and now efforts are underway to chart its path to implementation. At the signing ceremony, it was said that by signing this charter, Bangladesh has begun “walking into the civilized world” from a barbaric past. Throughout history, Bengal has undoubtedly endured oppression, colonisation, and deprivation in many forms. Now, quite astonishingly, we are told that we were once part of a barbaric world! But who were these “barbarians”?

The ruling class, or the exploited lower classes? And in this new “civilized world,” are both groups allowed entry? What exactly is in this much-discussed charter that is supposed to secure a civilized future for Bangladesh? Is there truly anything of that sort? What did the architects or signatories of the charter mean by the term “civilization”—what standards or definitions does it imply? The Bangladesh of tomorrow will seek answers to these questions in the content of the charter itself, not in the rhetoric of its framers or signatories.

The background to the much-discussed July Charter was shaped by the “Red July” of 2024 and the many movements and aspirations of people from various classes and professions that came before it. The sacrifice of nearly a thousand martyrs brought about a transformation—what their surviving comrades have called an “anti-discrimination” mass uprising. That uprising became the moral and political foundation for the signing ceremony of October 2025. The Terms of Reference of the July Charter are, of course, rooted in the central demands of those 2024 and earlier mass movements. Those demands—encapsulated in a single word left to us by the martyrs—are about inequality.