Why people detained for criticising govt

What is the crime of Sathi Akter, a female entrepreneur from Bhaluka? She expressed her frustration over repeated thefts at her business establishment. In a Facebook live, she said, “Suffering due to voting for the BNP government.”

Angered by Sathi Akter’s statement, local BNP leaders and activists surrounded her business establishment, demanding justice. Subsequently, the police took her into custody and later arrested and sent her to court, which then sent her to jail.

As a citizen, she shared her experience, sought security from the government, and expressed disappointment over her voting decision. What could be more ordinary in a democratic state? Yet the situation she faced is not just a case of harassment of a female entrepreneur; it raises serious questions about the ruling party, police, and judiciary’s stance towards freedom of expression and dissent.